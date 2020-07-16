Potnetwork Holdings Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings Updates its Shareholders on its Filing of SEC Reports

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) ("the Company") provided an update today to its shareholders on the Company's filing of its 2019 Annual Report and First Quarter 2020 Quarterly Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Kevin Hagen, President, CEO and a Director of the Company released the following statement to shareholders:

"Several of you have asked us when the Company will file its year-end 2019 report and March 31, 2020 reports with the SEC. The answer is that the Company plans to file with the SEC its 2019 Annual Report not later than the end of July. In fact, we hope to file it before then. This filing will be followed within the next few weeks by the filing of our 2020 First Quarterly Report so that the Company will then be current in its filings with the SEC.

Like so many businesses, our internal administration has been impacted by complications connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. We, like so many others, have had to alter working arrangements for the safety of our people, and have had to accommodate schedule changes caused by similar working adjustments implemented by our accountants, auditors and suppliers. As a result, the pace of completing tasks required for our SEC filings had slowed significantly, but we believe these issues are now behind us.

Today we remain a strong market force in our industry, posting previously reported revenues for 2019 exceeding $15 Million.

In the coming weeks, we will be announcing numerous new product additions to our extensive product line, which we believe, will greatly help our company to continue as an industry innovator and leader."

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc.: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:POTN) is a publicly traded SEC reporting company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork Magazine. For more information, please visit, www.potnetworkholding.com.

As an SEC reporting company, the Company's financial statements for calendar years 2017 and 2018. are fully audited. All the Company's public SEC filings are readily accessible on the SEC's Edgar website under "PotNetwork Holdings, Inc."

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, vape liquids and other CBD containing products found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

