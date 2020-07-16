GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Completes Retirement of Last Convertible Note with Early Final Payment

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, completed the retirement of its last convertible note held by Vista Capital with a final payment one week in advance of the settlement deadline.

All previous settlement payments to note issuer Vista Capital were made on time and in accordance with the agreement.

"The settlement of our last convertible note ahead of schedule is an important step in demonstrating our commitment to strengthening our balance sheet. We are now better prepared than ever to enter a new phase of growth with a strong financial profile and the recent launch of our highly scalable, next-generation payment platform," said GreenBox CEO, Fredi Nisan. "Adding to this momentum is our recent engagement of MZ Group to increase our investor communications program, as well as our up-listing to the OTCQB Market. As we move forward, we look forward to driving value for our shareholders."

On June 18, 2020, the Company filed a Form 8-K regarding its settlement with Vista Capital, which is available on the SEC EDGAR system and at this website: https://irdirect.net/GRBX/sec_filings.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

