GGL Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to $300,000. The Offering will consist of the sale of non-flow-through units at a price of $0.09 per unit and flow-through units at a price of $0.11 per flow-through unit. Each non-flow-through unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a non-transferable share purchase warrant, and each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of a non-transferable share purchase warrant.

Each whole warrant from either of the flow-through or the non-flow-through units will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of one year from the closing of the private placement.

Insiders may participate in the private placement and finders' fees or brokers' commissions may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used for exploration and development activities on the Company's exploration projects and for general working capital purposes.

