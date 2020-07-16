NEXGEL, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Stephen Brigido to its Scientific Advisory Board

LANGHORNE PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company"), an innovative company developing ultra-gentle, high-water content E-beam hydrogels with a focus on the consumer over-the-counter, Rx, medical device and cosmetic markets, today announced that Dr. Stephen Brigido has joined NEXGEL's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Brigido will participate with and advise the Company regarding its clinical and over-the-counter commercial development of new products created from NEXGEL's hydrogel technology. Dr. Brigido's biography is set forth below.

Stephen A. Brigido DPM FACFAS

Dr. Brigido is an accomplished surgeon and entrepreneur with seventeen years of experience in foot and ankle surgery, regenerative medicine, and product development. In his role as a foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Brigido has served as Chief of the Foot and Ankle Section at Coordinated Health for ten years, and has been the Director of the prestigious Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Fellowship for 9 years; with each of his fellows moving on to some of the most revered institutions in the country. In 2013, Dr. Brigido was named Professor of Surgery at the Geisinger Commonwealth Medical College and has over 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters in his name. He's been featured on numerous media outlets for his research in biomaterials and regenerative scaffolds as well as Total Ankle replacement surgery. In 2019, Dr. Brigido was named President of the Functional Regeneration Division at Celularity, a multi-platform cell therapy company in Warren NJ.

In addition to his role at Celularity; Dr. Brigido serves on the Board of Directors of Plazmology4, is a managing partner and founder at Venel Holdings LLC, and partner in BBHP Medical LLC, a healthcare incubator company. Dr. Brigido has commercialized over 40 orthopedic implants and biomaterials and has numerous patents in the field of orthopedics and regenerative medicine. He received his Bachelor of Science from Randolph-Macon College and his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Temple University.

"We are very excited that Dr. Brigido is joining the NEXGEL team. His vision for our clinical programs combined with his extensive network in podiatry and sports medicine are a perfect fit. I think he will be instrumental in helping us develop and build out these channels," commented Adam Levy, NEXGEL's Chief Executive Officer.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL has been a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water content hydrogels to leading medical companies around the world. Based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, we've been developing and manufacturing electron-beam cross-linked hydrogels for over 23 years. In that time, our team has formulated over 200 different combinations to bring some of the best over-the-counter, cosmetic, and natural ingredients to the skin in a gentle patch that can be worn for long periods of time with little to no irritation. NEXGEL, Your Skin Friendly Patch Co.

