Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its marketing mix modeling engagement.

"Marketers in the food and beverage industry are incorporating market mix models to substantiate their marketing budgets with quantitative evidence," says a marketing mix models expert at Quantzig

Marketing mix models can help businesses to differentiate between contributions from marketing and promotional activities versus other factors. The other factors mainly include TV ads, print ads and outdoor ads. Changing needs and preferences of customers coupled with technological advancements are now a major challenge for players in the food and beverage industry. Thus, it's crucial for food and beverage companies to implement new market mix models to gain real-time insights on consumer behavior to stay on top of the curve.

Marketing Mix Modeling Engagement Summary

The client- a leading food and beverage manufacturer approached Quantzig looking to leverage its marketing analytics expertise to develop and implement new marketing mix models to boost sales and improve customer loyalty. Quantzig's marketing mix experts identified different data sources such as sales data, marketing expenses, miscellaneous marketing expenses, other competitor's sales to collect data and merged these data into a standard format. The team analyzed the current data to arrive at an acceptably accurate analysis for deriving tailor-made market mix models.

Value Delivered

Analyzed ROI from different marketing campaigns

Gained visibility around various factors that were responsible for changing customer behavior

Calculated cost per point metrics for each media type

