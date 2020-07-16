Wire-free installation

Installed in less than 15 minutes

Suitable for a wide variety of vehicle brands and models

Continuous operation even in the absence of GSM coverage

No interference with the manufacturers on-board technology

More efficient rental process

OCTO Telematics has extended its range of services to combine the needs of fleet managers, carsharing and corporate carsharing operators to be fully prepared for the management of their rental process, post COVID-19 lockdown.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005588/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Originally launched in 2017, the OCTO KeyLess technology is already widely used by leading operators, performing more than 400,000 unlocking and locking of doors from the smartphone application every month.

New features are offered by the innovative Smart KeyLess solution that is based on OCTO's proprietary technology. It allows operators and users to benefit from a touchless rental process with a quick and easy wire-free installation. Services now remain entirely unaffected by the absence of GSM coverage, which may occur when the vehicle is parked in a garage.

Installation can be completed in less than 15 minutes, by simply connecting the OCTO telematic device to the vehicle's OBD socket and linking it to an OCTO SmartKey. This smart key then replaces the factory keys originally supplied with the vehicle with all security and convenience functions, both electronic and mechanical. The expensive factory keys can then be safely stored away to prevent loss or damage. The vehicle is now ready to be used with OCTO KeyLess, a dedicated smartphone application that allows users to unlock and lock the car doors without any other type of contact with the car. The fleet manager is also able to manage the car remotely, and take advantage of all the Fleet Telematics features offered by OCTO.

OCTO Smart KeyLess provides the tools needed to support and simplify the work of fleet managers in a time of 'post lockdown'. It provides a touchless rental process helping to ensure the safety of drivers, while increasing the efficiency of the rental process. OCTO Smart KeyLess is also fully compatible with other OCTO solutions, including those dedicated to the 'New Normal' such as OCTO PurePlace (pureplace.octotelematics.com) a solution to sanitize a vehicles and controlled environments, as well as solutions for more advanced Fleet Management and Insurance Telematics.

ABOUT OCTO

Founded in 2002, OCTO is a leading provider of telematic services and advanced data analytics for the insurance sector, and increasingly one of the leading companies offering solutions for Fleet Telematics and Smart Mobility. With OCTO's unique propositions already established in the field of Insurtech and Smart Mobility, OCTO continues to expand in new sectors and international markets. In the context of an increasingly connected world, OCTO's advanced analytics and its set of IoT Big Data, generates actionable analytics giving life to a new era of Smart Telematics. Today it has over 6 million connected users and the largest database of vehicle telematics data in the world, with over 280 billion miles of driving data collected and 480,000 claims and insurance events analysed. It also manages over 400,000 vehicle rentals per month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005588/en/

Contacts:

OCTO Telematics Media contact:

Adriana Zambon

+39 339.3995640

press@octotelematics.com