Rare THC-V Cannabinoid May Have More Medicinal Benefits Than CBD

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1963, US physicians started to actively develop research on the effects of cannabis on humans, but they were different times with different mores, and today research into the medicinal uses of the compounds found in cannabis is in the mainstream. The more results are provided by various studies and research, the deeper is our knowledge about cannabis' properties. Both recreational and medicinal benefits of this versatile plant continue to impress, and it seems like the list of them is far from complete, although studies and trials are gaining momentum. An article by ALPHAGREEN, an industry source, said: "Results demonstrated during research continue to impress world science and trigger a new wave of studies, as well as animals and human trials. Cannabis continues to open up to us from new perspectives, giving more and more potential health and recreational benefits." The article focused on the newest compound to be put under the microscope, so to speak… THC-V. Active cannabis companies in the industry making moves include:HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED).





The two the most well-known and best-understood cannabinoids are THC and CBD. THC or tetrahydrocannabinol is primarily known for its psychoactive properties Some of the medical benefits of THC and CBD are the same. Both these cannabinoids can provide relief from certain conditions. However, as CBD doesn't cause the euphoric effect as THC provides, some people may prefer to use CBD for their conditions. He article continued: "These are only two representatives of more than a hundred different cannabinoids found in the marijuana plant. As research is continuing, the number of potentially beneficial cannabinoids for our health continues its growth as well. Not so long ago, the list of discovered cannabinoids that may become widely used for medical purposes was replenished with the new one - THC-V.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: MCTC) BREAKING NEWS:Cannabis Global Announces Breakthrough Discovery Enabling Potential for Development of Groundbreaking Infused Products in Emerging Cannabinol (CBN) Market- Cannabis Global, Inc. ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, is excited to announce the successful application of production techniques developed for Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) to another rare cannabinoid, Cannabinol (CBN), which the Company believes may have enormous unexplored upside growth potential as a new cannabinoid-based products market.

This breakthrough discovery results from continued work on the Company's "Project Varin" initiative, a core R&D effort launched in January 2020 to manufacture new nanotechnologies, infusions and consumer products based on rare cannabinoids, which has thus far yielded several important product development and production methodology breakthroughs that the Company now believes will enable more effective commercialization of products based on rare cannabinoids.

"Our research team has already proven our capability to produce high-quality polymeric nanoparticles and fibers of THC-V, but we also consider it important to be able to leverage our production techniques relative to other rare cannabinoids," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global. "We are excited to report today the success of this effort, which comes in the form of the production of highly loaded nanofibers of CBN via our methods developed for THC-V. We believe this development allows Cannabis Global to more quickly expand our product portfolio as we continue to stake a claim in the rare cannabinoid sector, potentially unleashing underexploited growth potential in markets like CBN, with little or no real competition."

The Company's research team is nearing the completion of a subprogram of Project Varin designed to finalize high volume production methods. As part of this effort, manufactured CBN was successfully utilized, via the Company's technologies, to produce highly loaded nanofibers. As an additional planned phase, the Company will seek to apply these established manufacturing protocols to other rare cannabinoids.Read this full release and more news for MCTC at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mctc/





Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) recently announced that it completed the previously disclosed sale of its Niagara, Ontario facility for proceeds of approximately $10.25 million on June 15, 2020.

The Company had determined to market the facility for sale following a strategic review by the Company of its cultivation assets in March 2020, in which it determined it no longer expected to re-commence operations at the Niagara facility due to an excess of cultivation capacity in the market and estimated forecast demand for cannabis products, as result of slower than expected market development. The sale of the Niagara facility included land and greenhouse facilities, as well as certain equipment.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) recently announced that it has executed a definitive agreement with DutchCanGrow Inc. ("DCG"), a Netherlands-based cannabis enterprise, to become one of six equal shareholders in DCG owning just under 16% each, with a seventh shareholder owning 5%. DCG is pursuing the opportunity to become one of a limited number of licensed cannabis growers (up to a maximum of 10) when the Dutch government permits the first legal recreational cannabis market in Europe under its 10-city Experiment to Investigate Closed Cannabis Supply Chains (the "WECG").

If successful in receiving a license from the Dutch government when awarded later this year, DCG plans to construct and operate a specialized cannabis greenhouse facility in the Netherlands and develop, produce and market a variety of safe, high-quality cannabis products to supply this new legalized market. Since 1976 in the Netherlands, a cannabis policy has been in effect regarding cannabis, under which the sale of cannabis at "coffee shops" is tolerated but the cultivation of cannabis is illegal. In 2019, in response to concerns around product safety (ingredients, additives, contaminants) and increasing criminal involvement related to cannabis cultivation, the Netherlands' House of Representatives approved the WECG as an intermediary step to address the lack of quality standards and societal impact of crime related to cannabis.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA) recently announced that it has issued 1,658,375 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") to Emblem Cannabis Corporation ("Emblem"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aleafia Health Inc. ("Aleafia Health") as part of a settlement agreement entered into between the parties and previously disclosed on June 25, 2020 .

The Settlement Shares were issued in Canada by way of a prospectus supplement to Aphria's base shelf prospectus dated November 22, 2019 and in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) and Acreage Holdings, Inc. recently announced they have entered into an agreement (the "New Agreement") to amend the terms of the arrangement agreement dated April 18, 2019, as amended on May 15, 2019, between Canopy Growth and Acreage (the "Arrangement Agreement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Canopy Growth agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Acreage pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement"), contingent upon the occurrence of changes in U.S. federal law to permit the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana (the "Triggering Event") and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to closing as set out in the Arrangement Agreement.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued above by MCTC by a non affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757