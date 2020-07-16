DJ Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Veni Vidi Vici announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Overview The Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in late 2018. The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. The Company and Goldfields have also entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which VVV will be responsible for an initial expenditure fee of A$300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. During the period, the Company was advised that limited work was undertaken on the Shangri la project, mainly desk studies. We anticipate further work to occur during 2020. In addition, Mr Gordon resigned as a director in June 2020. The Company continues to monitor covid-19 effects on the Company. We believe this will have limited affect on any future work anticipated on our West Australia project as there are very few cases in this state and interruptions are somewhat less. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 30 June 2020 was GBP133,000 (30 June 2019 - GBP 56,000 and 31 December 2019 - GBP107,000 loss) which mainly related to share based payments, regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2020, Company had cash balances of GBP339,000 (30 June 2019 - GBP 384,000 and 31 December 2019 - GBP354,000). The interim accounts to 30 June 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Donald Strang Director 16 July 2020 The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Donald Strang +44 (0) 78 7958 4153 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ****************************************************************************** ********************* 6 months to 6 months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - - Total gains on AFS - - - investments Administrative costs (64) (56) (107) Share based payments (69) - - Operating (loss) (133) (56) (107) Finance costs - - (Loss) before tax (133) (56) (107) Taxation - - (Loss) for the period (133) (56) (107) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange - - - (loss)/gain Other comprehensive - - - income for the period net of taxation Total Comprehensive (133) (56) (107) Income for the year attributable to the owners of the parent company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted 2 (7.68) (3.29) (6.25) (loss) per share (pence) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2020 ****************************************************************************** 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 136 136 136 136 136 136 Current assets Trade and other - 2 18 receivables Cash and cash 339 384 354 equivalents 339 386 372 Total assets 475 522 508 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other (81) (33) (70) payables Total current (81) (33) (70) liabilities Total liabilities (81) (33) (70) Net Assets 394 489 438 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - - Share premium account 643 623 623 Share based payment 94 25 25 reserve Retained earnings (343) (159) (210) Total equity 394 489 438 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ****************************************************************************** ****************** Share Share Share Retained Total based payment reserve capital premium earnings attributable to owners of parent Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At 31 December - 628 25 (103) 550 2018 (Loss) for the - - - (107) (107) period Total - - - (107) (107) Comprehensive Income Share issue - (5) - - (5) costs Total - (5) - - (5) contributions by and distributions to owners of the Company At 31 December - 623 25 (210) 428 2019 Unaudited At 31 December - 628 25 (103) 550 2018 Loss for the - - - (56) (56) period Total - - - (56) (56) comprehensive income for the period Share Issue - (5) - - (5) costs Transactions - (5) - - (5) with owners of the company Balance at 30 - 623 25 (159) 489 June 2019 Unaudited At 31 December - 623 25 (210) 438 2019 Loss for the - - - (133) (153) period Total - - - (133) (153) comprehensive income for the period Shares issued - 20 - - 40 Share issue - - - - - costs Share options - - 69 - 69 issued Transactions - 20 69 - 109 with owners of the company Balance at 30 - 643 94 (343) 394 June 2020 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ****************************************************************************** *********** 6 months 6 months to Year to to 30 June 30 June 31 December 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (133) (56) (107) Adjustments for: Share based payment charge 69 - - Decrease/(increase) in 18 4 (12) trade and other receivables (Decrease)/increase in 11 (9) 28 trade and other payables Net cash used in operating (35) (61) (91) activities Investing activities Finance Costs - - - Investment in intangible - - - assets Net cash outflow in - - - investing activities Financing activities Issue of share capital 20 - - Issue costs - (5) (5)

Net cash from financing 20 (5) (5) activities Net change in cash and (15) (66) (96) cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 354 450 450 at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents 339 384 354 at end of period Notes to the condensed interim financial statements **************************************************** 1. General Information Basis of preparation and accounting The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2019 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares. Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. Six months to Six months to Year ended 30 June 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable (133) (56) (107) to equity holders of the company Number of shares 1,725,498 1,720,003 1,720,003 Weighted average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic loss per share Basic and diluted loss (7.68) (3.29) (6.25) per share (pence) 3. Events after the reporting date There are no events after the end of the reporting date to disclose. ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 76254 EQS News ID: 1095545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

