Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Sets Second Quarter 2020 Conference Webcast for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, will hold a live Zoom video webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release prior to the event.

Wrap Technologies' management will host the live video webcast, followed by a question and answer period, which will be linked from Wrap's investor relations website. To RSVP for the event in advance, please click here.

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
RSVP: Wrap Q2 2020 Webcast Link

Please join the webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An archived replay will be available after the presentation ends via the investor relations section of the company's website.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)
Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Paul M. Manley
VP - Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wraptechnologies.com

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597685/Wrap-Technologies-Sets-Second-Quarter-2020-Conference-Webcast-for-Thursday-July-30-2020-at-430-pm-ET

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
