Promega automated sample preparation solution added to CDC COVID-19 test protocol

Promega Corporation's Maxwell RSC 48 Instrument and Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit (Maxwell Extraction System) are now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 diagnostic protocol for emergency use. In a letter dated July 13, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized an amendment to the CDC's 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel stating the Promega Maxwell Extraction System is an authorized solution for laboratories that use the testing protocol.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005217/en/

The Promega Maxwell RSC 48 Instrument and Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit are now authorized RNA extraction options in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 diagnostic protocol for emergency use. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This announcement further validates why the Maxwell Extraction System is in such high demand by clinical testing labs seeking consistent and reliable benchtop automation," says Heather Tomlinson, Promega Director of Clinical Diagnostics. "We are happy our Maxwell customers that use the CDC's protocol now have the flexibility of one more authorized RNA extraction option in the SARS-CoV-2 testing process."

The Maxwell RSC 48 Instrument and Maxwell RSC Viral Total Nucleic Acid Purification Kit work together as an automated sample preparation solution that extracts RNA and DNA from viral samples. The small, benchtop Maxwell instrument is capable of processing and purifying approximately 400 samples in a typical 8-hour shift.

In addition to the CDC's EUA assay, many other assay developers have incorporated the Maxwell instrument and reagents into their own COVID-19 EUA assays. Some developers who are targeting extremely high-throughput testing have leveraged Promega Maxwell HT reagents that are used with high-throughput robotics to automate the extraction of thousands of samples per day.

Promega supplies automation, sample extraction and diagnostic reagents to customers around the world. The company's reagents are currently incorporated in 29 COVID-19 diagnostic tests produced by other global diagnostic manufacturers. The Promega GoTaq Probe 1-Step RT-qPCR System is also authorized for use in the CDC's 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel for emergency use.

For specific product details about the Promega Maxwell RNA Extraction System visit: www.promega.com/Maxwell48

To learn more about Promega SARS-CoV-2 products and Promega technical support visit: www.promega.com/covid19

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and?technical support?to the life sciences industry. Our product portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit?www.promega.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005217/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Penny Patterson

VP, Communications

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com