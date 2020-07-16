Newswire's GT Program Generates Meaningful Leads for Business Services Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / ?????????As business services companies look to acquire new leads and bring on new customers in the third quarter of the fiscal year, Newswire is offering the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour (EMA GT) to help said companies generate meaningful leads through effective distribution and outreach campaigns. Through relevant content and consistent consistent campaigns, business services companies can target prospective customers and engage new audiences as a part of the EMA GT.

As the health crisis in the U.S. continues into the summer months, business services companies have felt the pressure to jump-start sales campaigns to regain market share after a lackluster spring season for the U.S. economy as a whole. For these companies, an enhanced web presence can lead to a significant rise in quality leads, a crucial component to any modern sales funnel.

"The EMA GT has proven to be very effective in its ability to boost brand messaging, SEO rankings and online credibility for our customers," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business.

"These components enhance the social-proofing aspect of marketing strategies, which in turn help with sales leads. In other words, when potential customers search a brand's name, the GT boosts their brand's credibility by returning relevant search results that highlight the success of the company up until that point."

Business service companies can implement effective media and marketing communications campaigns to generate more leads and increase their overall conversion rate. With heightened sales figures, brands can continue the momentum of their success by promoting their growth in future campaigns. In many cases, the EMA GT can serve both as a market builder and a sales accelerator to further develop both marketing and sales initiatives.

"Lead generation is one of the many benefits of the EMA GT, and for some customers, it is clearly the most important benefit," said Anthony Santiago, Newswire's VP of Marketing. "By developing a strategy in which media and marketing communications campaigns go hand in hand with clearly defined sales programs, brands can create a cyclical system of success that results in a steady flow of prospective customers."

Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provides business services firms with the ability to expand publicity within their industry and generate quality leads. Through strategic distribution, pitching, and outreach processes, Newswire's team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists is able to enhance overall brand awareness and website traffic to give companies a competitive advantage in their respective industries.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

