Cyient Attains Gold Status in the Esri Partner Network

Designation will boost the company's collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of cutting-edge geospatial services, tools, and solutions for global customers.

HYDERABAD, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has attained Gold partner status in the Esri Partner Network. The company received recognition for its robust and continued investment in achieving Esri's ArcGIS Online, Release Ready and Utility Network Management Specialties. With this designation, Cyient joins an exclusive list of companies that have reached Esri Gold Partner status globally.

As a Gold Partner, Cyient will strengthen its collaboration with Esri to develop and implement a wide range of next-generation geospatial services, tools, and solutions across multiple industries, including telecommunications, energy & utilities, mining, transportation, defense, the public sector, and manufacturing.

Speaking on the announcement, John Renard, President Portfolio Business Unit and President EMEA, Cyient, said, "We are delighted to become a Gold Partner for Esri. Cyient has a strong, 25-year relationship with Esri, and together, we have developed and delivered critical, game-changing geospatial solutions for customers. This enhanced partnership will accelerate a new level of collaboration between Cyient and Esri to work together more closely in the future and provide value-added experience to global customers and enhance the efforts in building a stronger GIS community worldwide."

"Building on our longstanding relationship, we are pleased to recognize Cyient as an Esri Gold Partner," said Robert Laudati, Esri's Director of Global Partners and Alliances. "Advancements in Esri technology combined with Cyient's domain focus and industry expertise have resulted in solutions that are helping to solve complex challenges across multiple industries, and we are excited to take this collaboration to the next level."

The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Esri's 2,600+ partners deliver solutions, content, and services around the world. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS software expertise, Esri partners customize and extend the reach of geographic science in limitless applications and organizations. Learn more at www.esri.com/en-us/about/esri-partner-network/overview

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

About Esri:

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

