

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) reported Q2 GAAP net income of $671 million or $0.48 per share compared to $937 million or $0.66 per share last year.



Adjusted net income declined to $742 million or $0.54 per share from $945 million or $0.67 per share reported a year ago.



Net revenues amounted to $2.45 billion, a decline of 9% from the previous year's revenue of $2.68 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



