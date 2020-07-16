Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Result of AGM 16-Jul-2020 / 14:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Renewi plc Results of the 16 July 2020 Annual General Meeting Renewi plc held its annual general meeting for shareholders at 11am today. All 19 resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 19 June 2020 were voted on by poll and were approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows; Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Total votes Withh cast (ex Votes eld Withheld) No. of % of No. of % of No. No. of % of shares shares shares shares of shares Issued voted voted share Share s Capital 1. To 455,96 99.96 171,223 0.04 1,884 456,137 57.01 receive 6,761 ,646 ,984 and adopt the 2020 report and accounts 2. To 455,56 99.53 2,155,4 0.47 305,4 457,717 57.20 approve 1,760 68 01 ,228 the Remunerati on Report 3. To 435,42 95.12 22,337, 4.88 245,4 457,766 57.21 approve 8,674 973 42 ,647 the Directors' Remunerati on Policy 4. To 436,25 95.28 21,627, 4.72 141,7 457,880 57.22 elect Mr 3,093 781 56 ,874 Ben Verwaayen 5. To 444,61 97.10 13,268, 2.90 99,42 457,886 57.23 re-elect 8,162 061 9 ,223 Mr Allard Castelein 6. To 457,45 99.89 482,447 0.11 88,51 457,934 57.23 re-elect 1,665 7 ,112 Ms Marina Wyatt 7. To 457,17 99.85 689,444 0.15 154,2 457,868 57.22 re-elect 8,929 56 ,373 Ms Jolande Sap 8. To 444,55 97.09 13,314, 2.91 154,6 457,867 57.22 re-elect 3,400 587 42 ,987 Mr Luc Sterckx 9. To 444,77 97.14 13,110, 2.86 140,8 457,881 57.23 re-elect 1,395 417 17 ,812 Mr Neil Hartley 10. To 457,45 99.94 290,167 0.06 272,6 457,749 57.21 re-elect 9,822 41 ,989 Mr Otto de Bont 11. To 456,52 99.90 459,525 0.10 1,042 456,979 57.11 re-elect 0,377 ,728 ,902 Mr Toby Woolrych 12. To 436,14 95.24 21,805, 4.76 76,16 457,946 57.23 appoint 1,231 238 1 ,469 BDO LLP as auditors 13. To 436,34 95.28 21,611, 4.72 66,02 457,956 57.23 determine 5,096 510 4 ,606 the auditors' remunerati on 14. To 432,20 94.38 25,732, 5.62 83,23 457,939 57.23 authorise 6,681 711 8 ,392 political donations/ expenditur e 15. To 429,10 93.70 28,829, 6.30 90,66 457,931 57.23 authorise 2,817 149 4 ,966 the company to allot ordinary shares 16*. To 457,22 99.87 574,802 0.13 220,4 457,802 57.22 disapply 7,354 74 ,156 pre-emptio n rights (5%) 17*. To 456,99 99.83 785,580 0.17 241,9 457,780 57.21 disapply 5,146 03 ,726 pre-emptio n rights for purposes set out in Pre-emptio n Group's guidelines (5%) 18*. To 456,60 99.70 1,389,9 0.30 28,90 457,993 57.24 authorise 3,740 82 7 ,722 the company to purchase its own shares 19. To 444,46 97.09 13,310, 2.91 243,7 457,778 57.21 authorise 8,345 490 94 ,835 the adoption of new Long-Term Incentive Plan *Special resolution The poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.renewiplc.com/ [1] In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2] About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 162 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com [3]. ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: RAG TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. 