"Recent studies show that more than half of the healthcare companies have failed while trying to enter a new market. With this, it is becoming imperative for healthcare companies to formulate efficient market entry strategies to make their expansion smoother," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a healthcare company based out of Central United Kingdom. The client decided to expand their business to Germany and Belgium due to the saturation of the UK Healthcare Market. The client sought to analyze the opportunities and challenges that were present in the healthcare markets of these regions. They also wanted to understand the size of the market and potential for growth, while also identifying appropriate and beneficial business partners, and the most efficient way to enter the market. Infiniti's research experts leveraged market entry strategies to provide the client with these solutions, as well as to evaluate market entry barriers, and establish a strong foothold in the market.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market entry strategies followed a detailed approach towards the client's market expansion. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

A three-phased approach that included a thorough assessment of the market landscape, competitors' market share, and the regulatory environment.

Estimating market potential and identifying the right business partner to support their operations in the new region.

Understanding the market entry modes used by major players in the healthcare industry and identifying suitable pathways for entering the new market.

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's research experts leveraged our market entry strategies and assisted the client in efficiently entering the new market. With the appropriate business partners, and sufficient support for business operations, the client was able to successfully establish an identity in the German healthcare market. Additionally, with appropriate regulatory approvals, and a strategy that accounted for all potential challenges and risks, the client was able to establish a strong foothold in the new market. Within a year, the client had exceeded their revenue expectations and achieved millions of dollars in savings, as well.

Infiniti's research experts are equipped with the expertise and skill set to provide effective and strategic, actionable market entry strategies to healthcare industry clients. Request a free proposal for comprehensive market-specific insights.

