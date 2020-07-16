Anzeige
U.S. Based 3 Seas Energy Inks Historic Deal to Provide Belarus with Oil

Deal marks the second delivery of U.S. oil to Belarus and first distribution of a new oil variety: White Eagle Blend

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / 3 Seas Energy, a joint venture between Getka and Unimot, signed a new deal to provide Belarus with its new blended oil variety, White Eagle Blend (WEB). Getka and Unimot were jointly responsible for the first shipment of U.S. crude oil to Belarus in May 2020, fulfilling a U.S. commitment made in February with government leaders.

3 Seas Energy manufactured the blend exclusively at the Phillips 66 Beaumont Terminal and it is being exported from the facility, due to its advantaged location and infrastructure.

"Our WEB barrel is a targeted blend and is being released for the first time to provide a measured, alternative and efficient source of supply for Europe from the United States," said Dariusz Cichocki, president of 3 Seas and Getka. "3 Seas is providing American oil at a competitive price, further expanding Belarusian and regional supply options while improving, economic independence and stability for the country."

About 3 Seas, Getka

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma and operating from the heart of North America's crude oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, 3 Seas provides a global platform for delivery of U.S. oil. 3 Seas Energy, a joint venture between Getka and Polish-based energy company Unimot, operates a global network in crude oil logistics, storage and transportation and provides solutions for emerging European and Asian energy markets. Tulsa-based Getka is a midstream operator with extensive pipeline and terminals asset experience in the U.S. and Canada. In May 2020, Getka, in partnership with United Energy Trading and UNIMOT, delivered the first shipment of U.S. crude oil to Belarus. More information is available at 3Seas-energy.com and getka.com.

CONTACT:

Cheena Pazzo, 918-625-1937
cheena@kanatistrategies.com

SOURCE: 3 Seas Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597627/US-Based-3-Seas-Energy-Inks-Historic-Deal-to-Provide-Belarus-with-Oil

