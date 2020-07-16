Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on Custom Market Research Solutions for Market Expansion into the US HbA1c testing Market.

In a span of six-weeks the client, a clinical diagnostics market player based out of APAC successfully actioned their market expansion plan in point-of-care testing for the HbA1c market in the United States and recorded substantial revenue growth using a highly targeted and comprehensive custom market research solution.

The engagement covers:

A comprehensive overview of for Point-of-Care Testing for HbA1c in the United States (US)

Major competitor and product portfolio in the US HBA1c testing market, key devices and technology offered with the average price charged to hospitals/clinics

Strategies to leverage key opportunities in the target market

A comprehensive plan to build a strong market foothold that helped the company exceed its forecasted revenue expectations by 30%

Key results obtained by the client

Infiniti Research developed incisive market insights to support the market expansion plan of the clinical diagnostics market client through a strategic market research solution. Key results obtained by the client through the engagement include:

Gained comprehensive data on the average cost per test(patients), average sales price charged(hospitals/clinics), an in-depth market assessment of Point-of-Care Testing for HbA1c Device/Instrument, and average sales price of Point-of-Care Testing for HbA1c Device/Instrument.

Gained clarity into the key competitors' pricing strategies, enabling them to accurately determine cost markups and competitively price their products in the market.

Set up a profitable supply chain process for online corporate sales

Exceeded forecasted revenue expectations within 18 months

