Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 August 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 July 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 July 2020.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 1.50p Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends. The Board, however, has not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2021.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 July 2020