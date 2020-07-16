Anzeige
16.07.2020
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 16

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 August 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 July 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 July 2020.

Share classDividend Amount
UK Equity Shares1.50p
Global Equity Income Shares1.55p

In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends. The Board, however, has not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2021.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
16 July 2020

© 2020 PR Newswire
