Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 16
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2021 as follows. These dividends are payable on 17 August 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 July 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 23 July 2020.
|Share class
|Dividend Amount
|UK Equity Shares
|1.50p
|Global Equity Income Shares
|1.55p
In the absence of unforeseen circumstances, and in accordance with the Company's established dividend payments policy, the Board intends for this to set the level for the next two quarterly UK Equity and Global Equity Income dividends. The Board, however, has not set dividend targets for the year to 31 May 2021.
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
16 July 2020