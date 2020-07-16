Virtusa Corporation: Virtusa Achieves AWS End User Computing Competency Status

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2020 (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) End User Computing (EUC) Competency. This designation recognizes that Virtusa provides deep expertise in supporting customers that need to provision, protect, and get intelligence from end-point devices, end-user apps, and data on AWS.



Premier and Advanced Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) who achieve AWS EUC Competency status provide services and offerings designed to help customers with strategy, professional services, managing infrastructure, repeatable intellectual property, and optimization of EUC technologies on AWS, such as Amazon WorkSpaces, Amazon AppStream 2.0, and Amazon WorkLink. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.



"How, when, and where work gets done has shifted dramatically. Enabling and keeping remote teams productive has become a priority," said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. "Achieving the AWS End User Computing Competency demonstrates our mastery of building, managing, optimizing, and implementing AWS technologies into modernized enterprise systems for our clients that run on a secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications."

To receive the AWS EUC Competency designation, APN Partners undergo a rigorous technical validation related to industry-specific technology. This validation gives customers complete confidence in choosing APN Partner solutions from within the APN.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Virtusa's Desktop-as-a-Service (vDaaS) helps global organizations enable remote working while adjusting the level of resourcing. It can be deployed quickly with enhanced mobility and flexibility to access the workplace environment from anywhere. There is no dependency on physical hardware, and vDaaS includes strong data security to avoid data loss or leakage. Combined with the agility and pace of innovation that AWS provides, users gain full control of the EUC environment to gain intelligence from any end-point device.

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

