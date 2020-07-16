BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 30 June 2020. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV increased by 7.6% in June, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned +5.9% (Figures in GBP)

Global equity markets continued to recover in June on the back of improving economic data, as economies began to emerge from lockdown. However, this positivity was partly offset by renewed acceleration of virus cases in the US. For reference, the MSCI All Country World Index rose by 3.0%.

June was another strong month for mined commodities as further evidence emerged of global activity resuming. Economic data from China surprised to the upside, with its manufacturing PMI rising to 50.9, up from 50.6 in May, indicating continued expansion. Copper was among the top performing commodities, its price rising by 12.2% on stronger demand and concerns around disruptions to supply from Chile. The gold price rose another 3.0% to an 8-year high, supported by lower expectations around US interest rates. Elsewhere, the iron ore (62% fe.) price fell by 1.0%, albeit remaining at a relatively elevated price of $101.5/tonne.

Strategy and Outlook

We anticipate continued volatility for the mining sector and broader equity market as the full economic implications of COVID-19 become clearer. Given how strong balance sheets are in the mining sector, however, the miners should be well positioned to weather economic weakness relative to other sectors. The capital discipline story remains intact, with mining companies still focused on improving shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. The mining sector should also be a key beneficiary of increased infrastructure spending in China and the US, which we expect to come through during the remainder of 2020.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.

