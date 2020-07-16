The "Europe: Thermometers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the thermometers market in Europe and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the thermometers market in Europe, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report on the thermometers market in Europe covers the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and The United Kingdom.

The report includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of Europe;

Analysis and forecast of the market size, value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by country (includes breakdown of all indicators by all 33 analyzed countries), by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Governmental structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, etc.);

Country opportunity analysis;

Analysis of the major trade flows;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term (including three possible scenarios for development).

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of Thermometers

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of Europe

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of Europe in 2014-2018

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of Europe for 2019-2021

6. Overview and analysis of the Thermometers market in Europe

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the Thermometers market in Europe in 2014-2018

6.2. Structure of the Thermometers market in Europe in 2014-2018: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the Thermometers market in Europe by types of Thermometers

6.4. Structure of the Thermometers market in Europe by origin

6.5. Structure of the Thermometers market in Europe by country

6.6. Key recent trends on the Thermometers market in Europe

6.7. Competitive landscape of the market

6.8. Country opportunity analysis

6.9. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.10. Forecast for development of the Thermometers market in Europe for 2019-2024

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of Thermometers in Europe

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018

7.2. Structure of the domestic production of Thermometers by types of Thermometers

7.3. Structure of the European production of Thermometers by countries

7.4. Characteristics of the main producers of Thermometers in Europe

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of Thermometers in Europe

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of Thermometers

9. Foreign trade operations of Thermometers in Europe

9.1. Foreign trade operations of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of Thermometers to the European market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of Thermometers to Europe in 2014-2018

10.2. Major trade inflows of Thermometers imports to Europe

10.3. Structure of the imports of Thermometers by types of products

10.4. Prices of imported Thermometers in Europe

11. Overview and analysis of the European exports of Thermometers

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the European exports of Thermometers in 2014-2018

11.2. Major trade outflows of Thermometers exports from Europe

11.3. Structure of the European exports of Thermometers by types of products

11.4. Prices of European exports of Thermometers

12. Characteristics of the consumption of Thermometers in Europe

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018

12.2. Structure of the consumption of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018 (by origin, by channel, by type of Thermometers)

12.3. Structure of the consumption of Thermometers in Europe by country

12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of Thermometers in Europe in 2014-2018

12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the Thermometers market in Europe in 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2024

13. Forecast for development of the Thermometers market in Europe for 2019-2024

13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the Thermometers market in Europe in the medium term

13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7qlcd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005695/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900