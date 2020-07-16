The "The United Kingdom: Thermometers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive overview of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom and a forecast for its development in the next five years. It provides a detailed analysis of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the medium term. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, the price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report includes:

Analysis and forecast for the economy of the United Kingdom;

Analysis and forecast for development of the market volume (market size), value and dynamics;

Market structure (by origin, by types of products, etc.);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of domestic production (past, current and future);

Analysis of price levels (wholesale, retail, distributors, etc.) and their dynamics (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of imports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of exports (past, current and future);

Volume, dynamics and analysis of consumption (past, current and future);

Characteristics of the main market participants (manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, importers, exporters, Governmental structures, etc.) and the competitive landscape;

Value chain analysis;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the development of the market (market growth drivers, restraints, recent state programs, etc.);

Analysis and forecast of the trends and levels of supply and demand on the market;

Forecast for development of the market in the medium term (including three possible scenarios for development).

If you are interested in the thermometers market in the United Kingdom, this research report will provide you with invaluable analysis of the market, its recent and future development. In addition, the report will save you time and money while presenting you all the necessary information, empowering you to make informed decisions and move your business forward.

By purchasing this report, you get 15% free customization its structure and contents can be amended based on your specific requirements and goals.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of thermometers

4. Characteristics of raw materials

5. State of the economy of the United Kingdom

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of the United Kingdom for the next 3 years

6. Overview and analysis of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

6.2. Structure of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom by types of thermometers

6.4. Structure of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom by origin

6.5. Key recent trends on the thermometers market in the United Kingdom

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.8. Forecast for development of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom for the next 5 years

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of thermometers in the United Kingdom

7.1. Business tendencies in the industrial production in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

7.2. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

7.3. Structure of the domestic production of thermometers by types of thermometers

7.4. Share of the United Kingdom in the European production of thermometers

7.5. Characteristics of the main producers of thermometers in the United Kingdom

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of thermometers in the United Kingdom

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of thermometers

9. Foreign trade operations of thermometers in the United Kingdom

9.1. General foreign trade operations of the United Kingdom

9.2. Foreign trade operations of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of thermometers to the British market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of thermometers to the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

10.2. Main countries, importing thermometers to the United Kingdom

10.3. Structure of the imports of thermometers by types of products

10.4. Share of the United Kingdom in the European imports of thermometers

10.5. Domestic companies, main importers of thermometers to the British market

11. Overview and analysis of the British exports of thermometers

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the British exports of thermometers in the last 5 years

11.2. Recipient countries of the British exports of thermometers

11.3. Structure of the British exports of thermometers by types of products

11.4. Share of the United Kingdom in the European exports of thermometers

11.5. Domestic companies, main exporters of thermometers from the territory of the United Kingdom

12. Characteristics of the consumption of thermometers in the United Kingdom

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

12.2. Structure of the consumption of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years (by origin, by channel, etc.)

12.3. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of thermometers in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years

12.4. Balance between supply and demand on the thermometers market in the United Kingdom in the last 5 years and forecast for the next 5 years

13. Forecast for development of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom for the next 5 years

13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the thermometers market in the United Kingdom in the medium term

13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios

