Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)



Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on Jun 30th, the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited USD 2.78310 BLF0CV6 30/06/2020

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.