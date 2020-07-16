Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its H1 2020 results at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The press release and presentation will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 9:00 am CET/8:00 am UK. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week afterwards.

Dial-in information

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659

France +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50

Germany +49 (0)69 2222 25574

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9125

United States +1 323-794-2094

Confirmation code 2201510

Replay numbers

Belgium +32 (0)2 620 0568

France +33 (0)1 70 48 00 94

Germany +49 (0)69 2000 1800

United Kingdom +44 (0)207 660 0134

United States +1 719-457-0820

Confirmation code 2201510

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com