Tesla boss Elon Musk has published the first image of the planned Gigafactory in Grünheide, near Berlin, in eastern Germany.From pv magazine Germany. Tesla boss Elon Musk has published an image of the planned Gigafactory in Grünheide, near Berlin in eastern Germany. The picture, published on Musk's Twitter account, shows a rendering of the new factory, which includes the deployment of a rooftop solar installation. In previous days, doubts had been raised about the fact that the electric car manufacturer had not indicated the presence of the PV system in its approval application. It has since ...

