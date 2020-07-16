ITOCO INC: ITOCO Launches Bio-Tech Blog

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / JULY 16, 2020 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) is pleased to announce the launch of https://blog.itoco.net

The ITOCO Bio-Tech Blog (https://blog.itoco.net) covers topics related to Diagnostics, Gene Therapy, Viruses, Disease control, as well as other market-related trends.

ITOCO, in the normal course of its business will bring attention to groundbreaking advances and thinking in the Bio-tech space.

We aim to build a biotechnology community dedicated to every individual active or interested in the biotechnology industry. Our purpose is to create a network of people from various areas to share ideas and new technologies.

We welcome contributors to join our biotechnology community.

If you would like to be interviewed or contribute blog, please contact us at info@itoco.net.

ITOCO continues to make good progress on various partnerships and initiatives that will be announced in the coming weeks.

About ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 5-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. ITOCO seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@ITOCO.net

+1 (800) 228-7800

www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/597731/ITOCO-Launches-Bio-Tech-Blog