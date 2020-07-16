Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") informed its securities holders that it has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 16, 2020, announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, reporting second quarter net income of $3.5 billion, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Q2-20 Financial Highlights1

Net income of $3.5 billion, or $0.37 per diluted share, includes the impact of a $4.0 billion reserve build primarily associated with a weaker economic outlook related to COVID-19 Pretax income declined 58% to $3.8 billion Pretax, pre-provision income down 9% to $8.9 billion 2

Provision for credit losses increased to $51 billion, driven by $4.0 billion reserve build

Revenue, net of interest expense, decreased 3% to $22.3 billion Net interest income (NII) declined 11% to $10.8 billion, driven by lower interest rates, partially offset by loan and deposit growth Noninterest income rose 5% to $11.5 billion, led by strong capital markets results

Noninterest expense increased 1% to $13.4 billion; efficiency ratio of 60%

Loan and lease balances in business segments rose $96 billion, or 11%, to $1.0 trillion

Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio increased from the prior quarter to 11.4% (Advanced approaches), versus 9.5% required minimum

Book value per common share rose 6% to $27.96; tangible book value per common share rose 5% to $19.90

Q2-20 Business Segment Highlights 1,3

Consumer Banking

Net income of $71 million, impacted by a reserve build and lower NII

Loans up 8% to $322 billion; deposits up 15% to $811 billion

Consumer investment assets up 12% to $246 billion, driven by flows of $23 billion since Q2-19 and market performance

Client Support Actions: Completed 334,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans YTD to deliver $25 billion in funding to small business owners Processed 1.8 million payment deferrals YTD, of which 1.7 million were still in place as of July 9



Global Wealth and Investment Management

Net income of $624 million

Client balances increased 1% to $2.9 trillion, driven by client flows AUM flows of $4 billion in Q2-20

Loans up 10% to $182 billion; deposits up 13% to $287 billion

Merrill added nearly 6,000 net new households, and Private Bank added nearly 500 net new relationships

Client Support Actions: 77% of Wealth Management clients used online or mobile platform WebEx meetings hosted by Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Financial Advisors up 419% Private Bank teams averaged 1,900 client interactions/day



Global Banking

Net income of $726 million

Record firmwide investment banking fees (excludes self-led) up 57% to $2.2 billion; No. 3 ranking in investment banking fees

Loans up 14% to $424 billion; deposits up 36% to $494 billion

Client Support Actions: Approved nearly $160 billion in new or expanded commercial commitments across business segments in the first half of 2020 Raised $461 billion in capital in first-half 2020 on behalf of clients Issued $1 billion social bond; first bond issued by a U.S. commercial bank entirely focused on fighting COVID-19



Global Markets

Net income of $1.9 billion

Sales and trading revenue of $4.2 billion, including net debit valuation adjustment (DVA) losses of $261 million

Excluding net DVA, sales and trading revenue increased 35% to $4.4 billion FICC increased 50% to $3.2 billion Equities increased 7% to $1.2 billion



Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

_____________________________

1 Financial Highlights and Business Segment Highlights compare to the year-ago quarter unless noted. Loan and deposit balances are shown on an average basis unless noted.

2 Pretax, pre-provision income (PTPI) represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

3 The Corporation reports the results of operations of its four business segments and All Other on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005790/en/

Contacts:

Amanda D. Daniel, North Carolina Certified Paralegal, Bank of America, Office +1 980.388.5923.