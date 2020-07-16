Mark Fairbrother joins Axway as EVP R&D and Rahim Bhatia as EVP Product Management

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leader in hybrid integration technology, announced that Mark Fairbrother has joined Axway as Executive Vice President of Research Development (R&D). Mark will be leading the entire R&D process including development and delivery.

"We continually look to act as experienced guides with our customers on their path to success," said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. "The addition of Mark to the Axway team is part of our evolution in delivering on the structure and activity we have promised our customers."

Mark comes to Axway with over 20 years of experience in an R&D leadership role. He lives in the United Kingdom and will work out of Axway's Paris office to lead our internationally based R&D centers. He will be working closely with each of Axway's R&D teams to continue to deliver on our strong customer offering experience. The continued hybrid delivery of our numerous products as well as the convergence of these products to the Amplify Platform continues to be the R&D team's top priority.

In addition to the announcement of Mark's joining Axway, Patrick also announced that Product Management will be led by Rahim Bhatia who joins as Executive Vice President, Product Management. Rahim and the Product Management team are in charge of designing and coordinating Axway's product and platform portfolio to meet customers' current and future needs. Rahim has a 20-year track record of delivering scalable customer and revenue growth for technology businesses.

"Moving quickly from idea, to prototype, to customer feedback and validation is a critical skill in this changing landscape and competitive environment," continued Patrick. "Axway's new leadership and development capabilities will allow us to deliver the high-quality, mission-critical solutions we're known for, and to do so even faster."

