TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Signs Management Agreement with Miami Based Meredith & Boo LLC to Manage, Operate and Deploy Its "QuikLab" Mobile Turnkey Covid-19 Labs

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech") (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today the company has entered into a agreement with Meredith and Boo LLC (MB), a Miami-based professional services company that provides profit-driven business solutions to the medical and healthcare industries. MB's full-service suite of services range from marketing to logistics to staffing to operations and focuses on maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of top-tiered healthcare companies nationwide. MB will oversee the sales and operation for TPT MedTech "QuikLab" deployment in the Miami-Dade county area.

The rapid turnaround times, improved decision times, and time-critical decision-making of TPT MedTech "QuikLab" can result in total savings between 8-20% of laboratory costs for facilities that implement POC testing. The savings realized due to the decreased cost of waiting for results can be as much as $260 USD per patient. For those that use and implement POC testing, waiting can improve by as much as 46 minutes per patient real-time scenarios - and days in standard laboratory settings. TPT MedTech QuikLab is uniquely positioned to serve this growing market demand.

"Our "QuikLab" Business Use Case utilizes and showcases all of TPT Global Tech's technology platforms strengths (Telecom, Media, SaaS, Medical and Smartphone) in a single business model pushing TPT Global Tech to the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond. At the same time we have positioned the company to deliver such an innovative testing and monitoring Healthcare and Telemedicine solutions to Companies, Government Agency and the general public domestically and internationally. We believe this unique product sets us apart from all the rest as we move deeper into this Global Pandemic while at the same time offering a day to day rapid testing and monitoring solution for everyday folks with or without COVID-19." said Stephen Thomas, CEO.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech Inc. (TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology and product distribution, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions. TPT Global Tech offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS). It offers carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT Global Tech also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones.

