VIP-Media: Meet Matthew C. Nickerson: How This Entrepreneur And CEO Is Determined To Provide Optimal Health Benefits To Both Humans And Animals Through His Nutrition Brand VASO6

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Matthew Nickerson believes his product, VASO6, will ultimately bring about massive health transformations on a global scale.

Most entrepreneurs work toward the singular goal of bringing a business plan into existence in pursuit of wealth, while many others' sole motivation is in service of the greater good. These rare individuals work tirelessly to bring their vision to fruition knowing that the development of their products will positively impact the betterment of humanity. It is what drives them and ultimately sets them apart.

To become an entrepreneur is not that difficult. All you need is an idea. But to become an extraordinary entrepreneur you must hold fast to a global vision fueled by passion and purpose. Matthew Nickerson from the business of sports nutrition has an abundance of both

Matthew had a typical upbringing in a middle class family in America. He came to understand the value of persistence, determination and a relentless work ethic, qualities he attributes to his parents who worked hard to provide for their three children. His mother is a teacher and his father is a safety engineer and a former high school baseball coach.

Sportsmanship and the concept of teamwork came quite naturally to Matthew. His love for both could be seen at an early age. He excelled at everything he pursued including soccer, baseball, basketball, swimming, track and his favorite… football. As a student athlete, Matthew learned to channel his quiet nature and physical strength into sports. Sports allowed him to practice and perfect his competitive skills and leadership abilities, which served him well both on and off the field, and throughout his life.

Matthew became a two year starting quarterback in high school, and early in his senior year he led his team to a thrilling homecoming victory after scoring on a breakaway 74 yard touchdown run. Tragically, his hopes of a winning season came to an abrupt end due to a senseless act of gun violence. Matthew was shot in the chest at point blank range while intervening in an altercation where he placed himself directly in the line of fire to shield his classmate, saving his friend's life and nearly losing his own. Due to the extent of his injuries, he was unable to resume his high school football season, and was forced to finish his senior season on the sidelines. This traumatic event had a profound impact on Matthew, as he began to internalize how fleeting and fragile life can be. As a result he came to believe that one must strive to live a life of purpose, in the service of others, in the time we are given. That belief eventually led him into the vast field of health and wellness where he co-founded and launched his brand "VASO6".

After earning degrees in Sociology and Criminal Justice, Matthew began to dedicate his learning and performance to everything that could bring about positive change in people's lives. After graduation, he entered the field of Medical Device where he learned the work of product development in improving people's quality of life along with doctor and patient training and support, sales and service.

In 2014 Matthew made the decision to leave his career in Medical Device to venture out on his own. Matthew knew that in order to realize the changes he hoped to see across the nutritional life science space he would have to commit to the cause of positive quantifiable change and personally champion the direction of growth as a full time occupation. Matthew's goal in joining the health & wellness industry as an entrepreneur was to support animals and humans in living a healthier more enriched quality of life. Blending his roots as an athlete and his experience in Business to Business (B2B) sales and life science, he launched his all-natural green tea performance extract in hopes of creating health benefits for all. He also focused on proving the theories and hypotheses of his team, who were determined to dedicate their efforts into searching for treatments, advancements, remedies, and hopefully one day, cures!

VASO6 came into existence when Matthew realized that multiple health benefits could be provided by ingesting the extract of green tea supplements known by the trade name VASO6. VASO6 was primarily developed to enhance localized blood flow following a resistance exercise bout. The company focuses on research & development through clinical trials. The company's goal is to get VASO6 formulated into everything for both animal and human consumption as a specialty ingredient. They have already proven the various health benefits through a double blind human performance study versus placebo, which was conducted by the University of Auburn (https://jissn.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12970-020-00358-5).

For Matthew, success is ultimately about bringing value to others. With his breakthrough innovation VASO6, he has garnered a reputation among his colleagues, vendors, suppliers, consumers, and Instagram followers as someone who is honest and down to earth. His unique mix of marketing and irreverent humor is blunt, authentic and entertaining. He often makes fun of himself in the process, admitting he loves to make people laugh. He's also established himself as one of the kindest, most approachable people you could ever hope to engage. Matthew makes time for everybody and treats every new encounter as a friend he hasn't met yet. He makes time to send personal responses to his followers because he cares about connecting with people from all around the world in hopes that he can inspire them to be the best version of themselves. In all of his encounters he tries to make someone's day a little brighter. He wants people to feel a genuine connection to him and his brand. Matthew says his customers and followers are a constant source of motivation and inspiration, and that they keep him focused and humble. He works to ensure that he can consistently deliver the quality experience they deserve.

There is already a lot of work in the pipeline for Matthew and VASO6. His labs are currently working on creating innovative and accessible products across all markets, worldwide. Their primary efforts are geared toward bringing a positive global disruption in the existing state of the nutrition industry including beverages, dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals. One high priority initiative is to make the Energy drink market safer. "We have a preliminary human pilot study that is very exciting which shows we can potentially make energy drinks healthier. I call it 100% clean energy. We are actively looking to work with a partner on a human clinical study to prove our hypothesis." The focus of each of his projects is to back all innovations with human data along with a definite proof of concept.

In becoming a trusted and reputable brand, this talented entrepreneur strives to live up to his claims while creating a product line for the world to know, understand and find useful. Matthew hopes to support others in the belief in oneself in order to cause each individual to flourish and to live a happier and healthier life.

Before ending this interview Matthew wished to give a special acknowledgement to what he says is one of the most disruptive & essential startup Tech innovations in sports nutrition, Justin Hall, Founder of the @SupplementSnoop app. Be on the lookout for Supplement Snoop.

