Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics expands clinical trial of eprenetapopt for TP53 mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics expands clinical trial of eprenetapopt for TP53 mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - July 16, 2020. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics has decided to expand the enrollment of patients in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating eprenetapopt in TP53 mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Following the completion of the safety lead-in portion of the clinical trial, the first expansion cohort will evaluate the combination of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine in frontline TP53 mutant AML. Aprea Therapeutics also plans to activate a cohort in the trial that will evaluate eprenetapopt with azacitidine in frontline TP53 mutant AML, expanding upon results for TP53 mutant AML patients recently presented from two independent Phase 1b/2 clinical trials.

The lead-in portion of the Phase 1 AML Trial evaluated the tolerability of eprenetapopt with venetoclax, with or without azacitidine, and no dose-limiting toxicities were observed in patients receiving either regimen. The expansion part of the clinical trial will treat approximately 30 front-line TP53 mutant AML patients with the triplet therapy of eprenetapopt with venetoclax and azacitidine. The Company will also evaluate front-line treatment with the doublet therapy of eprenetapopt and azacitidine in approximately 30 additional TP53 mutant AML patients. Safety and efficacy will be evaluated in both patient cohorts.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., listed on Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden.

