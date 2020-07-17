

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) - Shares of the paint maker jumped 5% after the bell on Thursday. PPG Industries' adjusted profit and revenues trumped Wall Street analysts' estimates. PPG Industries reported adjusted earnings of $235 million or $0.99 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.9% to $3.02 billion from $4.02 billion last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share on revenues of $2.78 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.



RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) - Shares of the nano-cap company surged 67% in extended trading session on Thursday after the e-commerce company announced it was chosen for a pilot program with CarGurus (CARG), an online automotive marketplace. CarGurus will leverage RumbleOn's technology as well as their transportation and distribution services in the testing of a new inventory acquisition product for dealers that enables dealers to source consumer cars on the CarGurus platform.



PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) - Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of treatment for cardiopulmonary diseases jumped 11% in after hours trading Thursday. The company announced that it has dosed the first patient in VANGARD, a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate PB1046 as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome.



Netflix Inc. (NFLX) - Shares of the online-video streaming giant tanked 10% in after hours trading Thursday. The company reported a second-quarter profit that fell short of Wall Street estimates, despite revenues increasing 25% driven by strong subscriber growth. Netflix's second-quarter profit rose to $720 million or $1.59 per share from $271 million or $0.60 per share last year. Netflix's revenues for the quarter rose 25% to $6.15 billion from $4.92 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.81 per share and $6.08 billion.



Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - Shares of the company tanked 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Aehr reported net sales of $3.8 million, compared to $7.2 million last year. Net loss was $2.9 million or $0.13 per share, compared to net income of $110 thousand or breakeven per share last year.



