Technavio has been monitoring the television market and it is poised to grow by USD 45.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of large-display TV will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising popularity of large-display tv has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of 4K content might hamper market growth.

Television Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Television Market is segmented as below:

Technology HD UHD

Display Size Up To 43 Inches 55-64 Inches 48-50 Inches Greater Than 65 Inches

Display Type LCD OLED

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Television Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our television market report covers the following areas:

Television Market size

Television Market trends

Television Market industry analysis

This study identifies increased demand for smart televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.

Television Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the television market, including some of the vendors such as Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Television Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Television Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist television market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the television market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the television market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors

