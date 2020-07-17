Technavio has been monitoring the craft beer market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 1,324.31 million liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Thornbridge Brewery are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries will offer immense growth opportunities, growing competition from other alcoholic beverages will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing competition from other alcoholic beverages might hamper market growth.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Craft Beer Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product IPA-based Craft Beer Seasonal-based Craft Beer Pale Ale-based Craft Beer Amber Ale-based Craft Beer Lager-based Craft Beer Others

Distribution Channel Off-trade On-trade

Geographic Landscape Germany The UK Poland Russian Federation Rest Of Europe



Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our craft beer market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Craft Beer Market in Europe size

Craft Beer Market in Europe trends

Craft Beer Market in Europe industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the craft beer market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Thornbridge Brewery Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Craft Beer Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist craft beer market in Europe growth during the next five years

Estimation of the craft beer market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craft beer market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market in Europe vendors

