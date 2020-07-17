

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said that it will open the new Apple Sanlitun store on Friday in China. It is located in the Taikoo Li mall in Beijing and will replace the company's first store in China.



The new store is adjacent to the original store and is twice the size of the original store.



The company stated that the new store features many of its latest retail design updates, including a Forum, Viewing Gallery, and Boardroom. The Forum will be the future home for Today at Apple, where the store will host some of Beijing's artists, musicians, and creatives who will showcase and teach their process.



Local businesses and entrepreneurs can get personal advice and guidance from the Apple team in the store's Boardroom, the company said.



Apple Sanlitun also features the company's first integrated solar array in a retail store in China. The solar array will provide renewable energy to the store like the rest of Apple's facilities worldwide.



The company said it is supporting enough clean energy in China to power more than 450,000 homes each year.



