Technavio has been monitoring the online language learning market and it is poised to grow by USD 18.61 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005777/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Language Learning Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request Latest Free Sample Report on Covid-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from open sources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cost benefits and flexibility of online language learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from open sources might hamper market growth.
Online language learning market 2020-2024: Segmentation
online language learning market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Courses
- Solutions
- Apps
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41098
Online language learning market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online language learning market report covers the following areas:
- online language learning market size
- online language learning market trends
- online language learning market industry analysis
This study identifies artificial intelligence (AI) in language learning as one of the prime reasons driving the online language learning market growth during the next few years.
Online language learning market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online language learning market, including some of the vendors such as Cengage Learning Inc., Duolingo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc., Sanako Corp., and Voxy Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online language learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Online language learning market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online language learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online language learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online language learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online language learning market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Courses Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Apps Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- English Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mandarin Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spanish Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Duolingo Inc.
- EF Education First Ltd.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Rosetta Stone Inc.
- Sanako Corp.
- Voxy Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005777/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/