Freitag, 17.07.2020

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
16.07.20
14:14 Uhr
35,800 Euro
+0,320
+0,90 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
PR Newswire
17.07.2020 | 07:28
Aker ASA: Key Information Relating to the Cash Dividend to be Paid by Aker ASA

OSLO, Norway, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 27 April 2020, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker's shareholders of NOK 11.75 per share in July. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 11.75 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 20 July 2020
Ex-date: 21 July 2020
Record Date: 22 July 2020
Payment date: On or about 29 July 2020
Approval date: 17 July 2020

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47-94-14-77-30

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-the-cash-dividend-to-be-paid-by-aker-asa,c3155737

© 2020 PR Newswire
