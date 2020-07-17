Kemira Oyj: Kemira provides an outlook for H2 2020: Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 expected to be lower than in H1 2020

Kemira Oyj

Inside information

July 17, 2020 at 8.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira provides an outlook for H2 2020: Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 expected to be lower than in H1 2020





In conjunction with its Half-Year Financial Report for 2020 published today July 17, 2020, Kemira provided an outlook for the second half of 2020.

OUTLOOK FOR JULY-DECEMBER 2020

Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 is expected to be lower than in H1 2020 (H1 2020: EUR 214 million).

Assumptions behind Kemira's outlook for July-December 2020:

Overall demand in Kemira's end markets in H2 2020 is expected to be approximately at the same level as in Q2 2020. Demand in Pulp & Paper is expected to remain approximately at the Q2 2020 level, with printing and writing demand to remain weak. Also in Industry & Water, demand is expected to remain approximately at the Q2 2020 level. The shale market is not anticipated to recover in 2020.

Kemira's outlook for H2 2020 assumes no significant disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations or supply chain.

Previous outlook (published April 27, 2020):

On April 27, 2020, Kemira withdrew its outlook for 2020 due to the uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop.

For more information, please contact:



Kemira Oyj

Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 838 0709

