Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 Ticker-Symbol: KEM 
Tradegate
16.07.20
11:34 Uhr
12,080 Euro
-0,020
-0,17 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEMIRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,06012,15016.07.
11,95012,34007:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2020 | 07:41
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kemira Oyj: Kemira provides an outlook for H2 2020: Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 expected to be lower than in H1 2020

Kemira Oyj
Inside information
July 17, 2020 at 8.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira provides an outlook for H2 2020: Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 expected to be lower than in H1 2020


In conjunction with its Half-Year Financial Report for 2020 published today July 17, 2020, Kemira provided an outlook for the second half of 2020.

OUTLOOK FOR JULY-DECEMBER 2020
Operative EBITDA in H2 2020 is expected to be lower than in H1 2020 (H1 2020: EUR 214 million).

Assumptions behind Kemira's outlook for July-December 2020:
Overall demand in Kemira's end markets in H2 2020 is expected to be approximately at the same level as in Q2 2020. Demand in Pulp & Paper is expected to remain approximately at the Q2 2020 level, with printing and writing demand to remain weak. Also in Industry & Water, demand is expected to remain approximately at the Q2 2020 level. The shale market is not anticipated to recover in 2020.

Kemira's outlook for H2 2020 assumes no significant disruptions to Kemira's manufacturing operations or supply chain.

Previous outlook (published April 27, 2020):
On April 27, 2020, Kemira withdrew its outlook for 2020 due to the uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price drop.

For more information, please contact:

Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.kemira.com

KEMIRA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.