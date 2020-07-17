AM Bestwill host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, at 15:00 CEST (Berlin, Köln, München) on the state of Germany's insurance industry. AM Best has maintained its stable market segment outlook on the German non-life insurance sector, reflecting the expectation that positive profit margins of German non-life insurers are likely to remain sustainable, supported by stable to positive rate adjustments in most business classes. However, AM Best expects lower premium volumes due to COVID-19-driven economic slowdown.

In the German life segment, margins between investment income and average guarantees are narrowing due to lower investment yields. AM Best believes that the low interest rate environment and the weak economic prospects are key challenges for the segment the outlook for the segment remains negative.

In this webinar, analysts will discuss the principal factors underpinning the maintained outlooks for the German market, provide an update on the reinsurance market and comment on the recent stress test carried out by AM Best on its rated companies around the world to address the impact of COVID-19 on (re)insurers' underwriting and assets. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/german.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in German. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Panelists include:

Dr Angela Yeo, senior director analytics, AM Best

Victoria Ohorodnyk, senior financial analyst, AM Best

Konstantin Langowski, financial analyst, AM Best

William Mills, Director, market development, EMEA [Moderator]

