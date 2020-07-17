On July 12, BYD announced the official launch of its Han EV series, the brand's long-awaited flagship offering for the global mid-to-large luxury sedan market, including three pure electric models and one hybrid model.

The Han EV will be sold in China at first. Its extended-range version will sell at 229,800 RMB, the extended-range variant of the premium model will be priced at 255,800 RMB, and the 4WD high-performance version will sell at 279,500 RMB. Besides, the PHEV version, Han DM, will sell at 219,800 yuan.

Integrating the most advanced technologies in the electric vehicle industry, the Han boasts formidable performance combined with stylish craftsmanship. As the world's first mass-produced model that uses BYD's ultra-safe Blade Battery, the Han EV sets new standards for EVs worldwide in terms of safety, performance and luxury.

With BYD being no stranger to pioneering in the industry, the Han series continues to break new ground. The Han EV's long-range pure electric version has a remarkable single-charge range of 605 kilometers (376 miles) based on the NEDC test cycle. The four-wheel-drive high-performance version possesses an acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, making it China's fastest EV in production, while the DM (Dual Mode) plug-in hybrid model offers 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, making it the country's fastest hybrid sedan.

The Han series will create a new global standard for EV technology and quality, shaking up the traditional luxury car market while accelerating the global shift to electric vehicles. Named after one of the most celebrated dynasties in Chinese history, the Han series also demonstrates the country's growing manufacturing prowess.

Mr. Wang Chuanfu, President of BYD Co., Ltd., said, "The Han has taken ten years from the concept stage to formal mass production," which he likened to "ten years of sharpening a brilliant sword". He added, "Through our leading technologies, we have created three benchmarks for flagship EVs in terms of safety, performance, and luxury."

