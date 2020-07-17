Interim Report January - June 2020 Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter of 2020

Net sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 2,265 (2,556) million. Organic growth was -11 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 141 (140) million and the operating margin was 6.2 (5.5) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 86 (78) million. Profit after tax was SEK 52 (44) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.5 (0.5).

Operating cash flow was SEK -11 (38) million. There was a negative impact during the quarter from a strong drop in cash payments from restaurant guests. Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 107 (100) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.2 (2.7).

First half of 2020

Net sales in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 4,806 (5,091) million. Organic growth was -7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 2 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for -1 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 263 (271) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (5.3) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 147 (154) million. Profit after tax was SEK 83 (87) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.9 (0.9).

Operating cash flow was SEK 173 (162) million.

The first half of the year was marked by the spread of COVID-19 in the Nordic region, which had a negative impact on the company. For a summary of the impact of and Coor's actions linked to COVID-19, refer to page 3 in the report.

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY Apr - Jun

Jan - Jun

Rolling Full year (SEK m) 2020 2019

2020 2019

12 mth. 2019 Net sales 2,265 2,556

4,806 5,091

10,028 10,313 Organic growth, % -11 5

-7 7

-2 5 Acquired growth, % 2 2

2 4

2 2 FX-effects, % -2 1

-1 2

0 1 Adjusted EBITA 141 140

263 271

542 549 Adjusted EBITA-margin, % 6.2 5.5

5.5 5.3

5.4 5.3 EBIT 86 78

147 154

291 299 Income for the period 52 44

83 87

165 169 Operating cash flow -11 38

173 162

602 591 Earnings per share, SEK 0.5 0.5

0.9 0.9

1.7 1.8

See page 24 for definitions and calculations of key performance indicators. Items affecting comparability are presented in Note 3.

Coor is a leading provider of facility management services in the Nordic countries, focusing on integrated and complex service undertakings (IFM). Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services for development of customers' service activities. Coor creates value by executing, leading, developing and streamlining its customers' service activities, ensuring that they provide optimal support to the core business over time. Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, Det Norske Veritas, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, EY, NCC, Politiet (Danish police), Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Established in 1998, Coor has been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange since June 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

