Press release 17 July 2020 The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2020 The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Interim Report January-June 2020 is now available for download on sbab.se/IR [1]. January-June 2020 (January-June 2019) · Operating profit amounted to SEK 821 million (905) · Net interest income totalled SEK 1,501 million (1,439) · Expenses amounted to SEK 553 million (513) · Credit losses totalled SEK 18 million (6) · The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 16.7% (17.0) · All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's · Considerable market turbulence and increased uncertainty regarding socio-economic development as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) For more information, please contact: Mikael Inglander, CEO SCBC Phone: 08-614 43 28, E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se File: Interim Report Swedish Covered Bond Association - SCBC January-June 2020 [2] File: Press release - The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Interim Report January-June 2020 [3] Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1095787 SCBC / Half Year financial report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement EQS News Service 1095787 2020-07-17 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c308f40fdff707ae6275bf5e63c97f1b&application_id=1095787&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=00f6a184bd3b0392fbcefbbecfb94887&application_id=1095787&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0944677f0d26f22b97723f4e4934f985&application_id=1095787&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

