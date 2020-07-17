DJ Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé launches its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around ?10 million

Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Showroomprivé launches its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around EUR 10 million 17-Jul-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SHOWROOMPRIV?? launches its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of around EUR 10 million, announced as part of the strengthening of its financial structure · Subscription price: EUR 0.15 per new share · Subscription parity: 22 new shares for 17 existing shares · PSR detachment on 21 July 2020 and subscription open from 23 July 2020 to 31 July 2020 inclusive · Subscription commitments by founding directors up to 75% of the share issue · First half 2020 estimated figures[1]: Estimated net revenues in the range of EUR 301m and EUR 303m, EBITDA[2] in the range of EUR 5.5m and EUR 7.5m, net cash at 31 May 2020 EUR 12,7[3]m · Publication of half-year results scheduled for 27 July 2020, followed by a Prospectus Supplement entitling subscription orders to a withdrawal period for a period of two trading days. La Plaine Saint Denis, 17 July 2020 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, today announces the launch of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights, as announced on 30 April 2020 as part of the conciliation protocol entered into with the Group's banking partners, and authorised by the Bobigny Commercial Court on 28 May 2020. The capital increase, for a maximum amount of around EUR 10 million, is supported and guaranteed by the founding directors David Dayan and Thierry Petit. On 16 July 2020, the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) approved the Prospectus for this operation under number 20-351, comprising the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 30 April 2020 under number D. 20-0438, an amendment to the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 16 July 2020 under number D. 20-0438-A01, a securities note and a summary (included in the securities note). This capital increase falls within the scope of the delegation of powers granted by the General Meeting of 8 June 2020 (14th resolution); the details of its terms and characteristics can be found in the securities note. The proceeds of the share issue, with preferential subscription rights attached (including if the capital increase is limited to 75% of its initial amount) will be used by the Company to finance its and its subsidiaries' general expenses, as part of a strengthening of its financial structure, in line with the roll-out of the conciliation protocol entered into on 29 April 2020. Update on H1 activity: After a 19.8% drop in net revenues in the first quarter, the Group recorded a strong recovery in Internet sales in early April during the covid-19 pandemic containment period. This trend was confirmed over the entire 2nd quarter, with revenue up approximately +19% over the period, enabling the Group to achieve half-year revenue in line with that recorded in H1 2019. H1 2020 net revenues are thus estimated in the range of EUR 301 million and EUR 303 million, compared to EUR 302 million in H1 2019. Apart from the favourable impact of the current situation on e-commerce in general, the Group started to reap the benefits of the revitalisation of its sales team and continued its strategy, which targets increased selectivity based on business profitability and a gradual shift from the firm purchase model towards conditional purchases or drop shipping. In addition, this quarterly growth was achieved despite some businesses, particularly travel and leisure activities, being hit hard by the lockdown. As such, the Group's level of activity for the second semester was better than initially expected. and combined with the impact of streamlining measures taken in 2019, the Group EBITDA for the period is estimated in the range of EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million in the first half of 2020, compared to negative EBITDA of EUR 23 million in H1 2019, reflecting an improvement of its profitability over the period. These estimates of net revenues and EBITDA have not been the subject of a specific report by the statutory auditors of SRP Groupe. At 31 May 2020, net cash was estimated at EUR 12.7 million. For information, the H1 2020 consolidated financial statements will be published on 27 July and will be subject to a limited review by the statutory auditors. They will be included in the Prospectus in the form of an addendum on 27 July 2020 in accordance with applicable regulations. MAIN FEATURES OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH preferential subscription rights Showroomprivé is launching a capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights (PSR), for a gross amount of around EUR 10 million, on the basis of 22 new shares for 17 existing shares. On 20 July 2020, each Showroomprivé shareholder will be granted a PSR per existing share registered in their securities account at the end of 20 July 2020 accounting day, in accordance with the provisional schedule set out below. The offer will be open to the public in France only. Number of shares offered 66,260,485 New Shares with a par value of EUR 0.04 each. Subscription period Subscriptions to New Shares will be open from 23 July 2020 to 31 July 2020 inclusive. Subscription price for New Shares The subscription price for New Shares was set at EUR 0.15 per share (i.e. a par value of EUR 0.04 and a EUR 0.11 share premium), representing a face value discount of 85.98% compared to the Showroomprivé share closing price on 15 July 2020, i.e. EUR 1.07. Similarly, the theoretical value of the preferential subscription right amounted to EUR 0.519 and the theoretical value of the ex-rights share amounted to EUR 0.551. The issue price for the New Shares reflects a discount of 72.78% compared to the theoretical value of the ex-rights share. These values do not affect either the value of the preferential subscription right during the trading period of the preferential subscription rights, or the value of the ex-rights share or discounts, as recorded on the market. Suspension of the right to exercise stock options for which the exercise period is ongoing The right to exercise stock options under plans for which the exercise period is ongoing will be suspended from 23 July 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time), until 31 August 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time) inclusive, in accordance with statutory and regulatory provisions and the provisions of plan regulations. Gross amount of the transaction The total amount of the share issue, additional paid-in capital included, would amount to EUR 9,939,072.75 (including a nominal amount of EUR 2,650,419.4 and additional paid-in capital of EUR 7,288,653.35), corresponding to the product of the number of New Shares issued, i.e. 66,260,485 New Shares, multiplied by the subscription price for one New Share, i.e. EUR 0.15 (comprising a par value of EUR 0.04 and a EUR 0.11 share premium). Preferential subscription right Listed by priority, subscription to New Shares will be reserved for: · holders of Existing Shares registered in their securities account at the end of the accounting day of 20 July 2020, in accordance with the provisional schedule, who will be granted preferential subscription rights on 20 July 2020; · holders of shares resulting from the exercise of stock options no later than 22 July 2020 (5.00 pm, Paris time) for which the exercise period is underway; · beneficiaries of preferential subscription rights. Holders of preferential subscription rights may subscribe, from 23 July 2020 until the closing of the subscription period on 31 July 2020 inclusive, by exercising their: · statutory preferential subscription rights, on the basis of 22 New Shares for 17 Existing Shares held; · right to subscribe to additional securities, i.e the number of New Shares that they wish, in addition to their statutory subscription rights, it being specified that only the New Shares not subscribed by statutory PSR holders will be divided amongst those wishing to subscribe to additional shares, up to the limit of their request and in proportion with the number of Existing Shares the rights of which will have been used as part of their statutory subscriptions, without this resulting in the allocation of a fraction of a New Share. Listing and procedure for exercising the preferential subscription right Preferential subscription rights shall be detached on 21 July 2020 and will be traded on Euronext Paris from 21 July 2020 until the closing of the preferential subscription right trading period, i.e. until 29 July 2020 inclusive (at the end of the trading day), under ISIN code FR0013523081. Accordingly, existing shares will be traded ex-rights as of 21 July 2020. Preferential subscription rights detached from 166,240 treasury shares on the Prospectus date, i.e. 0.32% of the share capital, will be sold on the market before the end of the trading period for preferential subscription rights, i.e. up to and including 29 July 2020, under the terms of Article L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code. As stated below, the Company will publish its interim financial statements on 27 July 2020 before start of trading and, accordingly, a Prospectus Supplement will be submitted for approval by the AMF on 27 July 2020, which will give PSR holders (having exercised their rights before this date) the right to withdraw their subscription orders for a period of two trading days, i.e. 28 and 29 July 2020. PSR holders are reminded that this right to retraction only applies to the exercise of preferential subscription rights, to the exclusion of acquisitions or transfers of preferential subscription rights on the market.

Main shareholder intentions and subscription commitments Thierry Petit (via TP Invest Holding S.à r.l.) and David Dayan (via Ancelle S.à r.l.), who hold 8.74% and 15.35% of the Company's share capital respectively, have committed to acquire all of the PSRs of other members of the majority concert, i.e. the members of the sub-concert between the founders (namely Victoire Investissement Holding S.a r.l. (controlled by Mr Eric Dayan) and Cambon Financière S.a r.l. (controlled by Mr Michael Dayan)) and CRFP 20 (controlled by Carrefour), holding 4.56%, 4.06% and 20.29% of the capital respectively, for a symbolic price of EUR 1 euro for each block of PSRs thus acquired by each of the beneficiaries. In order to ensure the capital increase takes place, TP Invest Holding S.à.r.l and Ancelle S.à.r.l, have undertaken to subscribe for the totality of their statutory preferential subscription rights (including those acquired as mentioned above) and to place a subscription order on an additional basis, for a maximum total subscription amount (statutory and additional) of EUR 7,454,304.60, representing 75% of the planned share issue. The AMF granted the Founders' sub-concert, acting in concert with CRFP20 (controlled by Carrefour) and Ancelle S.à.r.l, an exemption from the mandatory tender offer requirement in respect of the crossing of thresholds resulting from their subscription to the capital increase, pursuant to the provisions of Articles 234-8, 234-9, 2 and 234-10 of the AMF's General Regulation (decision no. 220C2134 dated 24 June 2020). The capital increase will not be subject to an underwriting agreement with a banking institution. For more information, please see Section 4.1 of the Prospectus summary, appended hereto. Impact of the share issue on the Company's share of shareholders' equity and share capital For information purposes only, the impact of the share issue on the share of consolidated shareholders' equity per share and the equity interest of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the capital increase, but who does not subscribe to the share issue (calculated based on consolidated shareholders' equity as presented in the consolidated financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019, and the number of shares comprising the Company's share capital on the Prospectus date, after deduction of treasury shares) is as follows: Share of capital (%) Share of consolidated shareholders' equity per share (EUR ) Before issue of New 2.972 1% Shares (1) After issue of 1.380 0.44% 66,260,485 New Shares After issue of 1.582 0.51% 49,695,363 New Shares (2) (1) based on the number of shares making up the share capital on the Prospectus date (51,201,284 shares). (2) in the event of a cap on the capital increase at 75% of its initial amount, and implementation of the Subscription commitments made by the founding directors. Provisional schedule for the capital increase 15 July 2020 Decision of the Board of Directors granting the Chief Executive Officer the power to decide and implement the capital increase 16 July 2020 Decision of the Chief Executive Officer deciding on the capital increase 16 July 2020 Approval of the Prospectus by the AMF. Publication of the Amendment to the Universal Registration Document 17 July 2020 Publication of the Company's press release announcing the approval of the Prospectus and describing the main characteristics of the offer, and the procedures for making the Prospectus available. Online publication of Prospectus. Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice relating to the offer announcing the listing of preferential subscription rights. 20 July 2020 Accounting day at the end of which holders of registered existing shares shall be allocated preferential subscription rights 21 July 2020 Detachment and trading of preferential subscription rights on Euronext Paris begins. 23 July 2020 Opening of the subscription period 27 July 2020 (before Publication of H1 2020 results and start of trading) online publication of the interim financial report 27 July 2020 Approval by the AMF of Prospectus Supplement 28 July 2020 Start of order revocation period 29 July 2020 End of order revocation period 29 July 2020 Trading of preferential subscription rights ends 31 July 2020 Closing of the subscription period 5 August 2020 Publication of a Company press release announcing subscription results. Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice of results and admission of the New Shares for trading, specifying the final amount of the capital increase and the distribution of additional subscriptions. 7 August 2020 Issue and admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris. Settlement-delivery of New Shares. Share data Name of the shares: SHOWROOMPRIVE ISIN code: FR0013006558 Ticker symbol: SRP Stock exchange: Euronext Paris Compartment: C ICB business sector: Distributors - Clothing ICB classification: 5371 Availability of the Prospectus The prospectus approved by the French Financial Markets Authority under number 20-351 dated July 16, 2020 comprises: · the SRP Group Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on 30 April 2020 under number D. 20-0438 (the "Universal Registration Document"); · the amendment to the SRP Group Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on 16 July 2020 under number D. 20-0438-A01 (the "Amendment to the URD" or "Amendment to the Universal Registration Document"); · the securities note, prepared pursuant to Appendix 11 of the EU delegated regulation 2019/980 of 14 March 2019 (the "Securities Note"); and · the Prospectus summary (included in the Securities Note). Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge at the SRP Group registered office at 1 rue des Blés, ZAC Montjoie, 93212 La Plaine Saint-Denis Cedex, on the Company's website (www.showroomprivegroup.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). Risk factors The Company wishes to draw readers' attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 3 of the Universal Registration Document, Section 2.7 of the Amendment to the Universal Registration Document and Chapter 2 of the Securities Note. Investors are invited to read the Prospectus in its entirety before making any investment decisions, and to draw their own conclusions as to the advisability of investing in the financial securities in question. Financial information at 30 June 2020 and revocation of subscription orders The Group's H1 2020 results will be made public in a press release issued by the Company on 27 July 2020, once approved by the Board of Directors. The half-year financial report including the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the period ending 30 June 2020, subject to a limited review by the Company's statutory auditors, will be made available on the Company's website on 27 July 2020. Furthermore, the Company will file a Prospectus Supplement with the AMF for its approval, including the financial report for the period ending 30 June 2020 by reference. Investors are encouraged to read this Prospectus Supplement and the half-year financial report for the period ending 30 June 2020, which will be made available after the opening of the subscription period for the capital increase with preferential subscription rights. Investors who have already decided to subscribe to shares issued under the capital increase with preferential subscription rights before the Prospectus Supplement's is published, may withdraw their subscription orders for two trading days after the insert's publication, pursuant to EU regulation 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and Council dated 14 June 2017. This right to retraction only applies to the exercise of preferential subscription rights, to the exclusion of acquisitions or transfers of preferential subscription rights on the market. Investors who have requested the withdrawal of their subscription orders will be reimbursed for their subscription. The terms for exercising this revocation right will be set out in the Prospectus Supplement. Shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the dedicated investor page on the Company's website:

