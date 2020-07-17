Awarded 1 Million in non-dilutive Deep Tech funding, an initiative which supports advanced biotechnologies that are highly differentiated with significant commercialization potential

Curadigm was selected for the competitive program that identifies the most promising breakthrough innovations in biotech and healthcare

The funding will support the development of Curadigm's Nanoprimer technology including manufacturing, pre-clinical development and partnering

Curadigm's Nanoprimer is designed to be used in combination with therapeutics to increase their bioavailability and subsequent accumulation in tissue targeting, a significant challenge for many therapeutic classes

"We are very pleased with the support from BPI France and the opportunity to join the deep tech community which represents a recognition of Curadigm's technology as a breakthrough innovation. This funding is a validation of the strong pre-clinical results generated by the team and will support the next steps of the Nanoprimer development plan. We are very excited to move forward in the development of our project" Matthieu Germain, CEO of Curadigm.

Curadigm today announced the receipt of 1 Million in non-dilutive funding from Deep Tech BPI France for the development of their Nanoprimer technology. The Deep Tech program recognizes biotechnology companies with breakthrough innovation and strong commercial potential. The funding award highlights the Nanoprimer's unique, groundbreaking approach to increasing therapeutic bioavailability and efficacy, which is applicable across multiple drug classes. Curadigm's selection underscores the novel approach, the strength of the pre-clinical data to-date, as well as the expertise of the team.

The Deep Tech funding initiative is a competitive program which brings together industry experts to evaluate and identify pioneering technologies with significant industry and clinical potential. Curadigm was awarded funding for the development of the Nanoprimer technology, which is designed to redefine the balance between the therapeutic and useless dose of a drug by precisely, but transiently, occupying the clearance pathways within the liver. This approach does not modify the therapeutic at all, rather the Nanoprimer would be administered just before the therapeutic and would act to prevent its rapid clearance, increase bioavailability and subsequent target tissue accumulation.

Curadigm's Deep Tech funding will support the ongoing pre-clinical development of the Nanoprimer as well as manufacturing scale-up. Curadigm is actively collaborating with companies to evaluate the potential to increase the therapeutic index of their candidate drugs, and recently published work validating the Nanoprimer's ability to significantly increase the bioavailability and efficacy of RNA therapeutics. Beyond nucleic acid-based treatments, the Nanoprimer technology is broadly applicable across drug classes including nanomedicines and gene editing technologies. Curadigm's funding will support the advancement of the Nanoprimer program toward IND-readiness.

About Curadigm:

Curadigm, a Nanobiotix SA subsidiary, is an early-stage nanotechnology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients by shifting the therapeutic delivery paradigm. Curadigm's Nanoprimer platform increases drug bioavailability while decreasing unintended off-target effects, specifically liver toxicity. The platform can be used with most intravenous (IV) therapeutics across multiple drug classes. Curadigm is dedicated to advancing therapeutic development based on our deep understanding of how drugs interact with the body, to impact both known and novel drugs across multiple clinical indications.

For more information about Curadigm visit www.curadigm.com

