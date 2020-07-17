DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020-07-17 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING* Shareholders are referred to the notice of Annual General Meeting (the "*AGM*") of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*"), with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to be held at 13.00 CET on *Friday, 28 August 2020 *via webcast accessible on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com), as posted on the Company's website today (the "*Notice*"). In accordance with the emergency regulation to facilitate shareholders' meetings in the current social-distancing environment in connection with the outbreak of COVID-19, which entered into force in April 2020, the management board of the Company (the "*Management Board*") has decided to hold the AGM by way of virtual means. Shareholders of the Company (the "*Shareholders*") and other persons with meeting rights will thus not be able to physically attend the AGM and can only cast their votes if voting rights accrue by way of electronic means during the virtual AGM or by granting a proxy. These measures are taken in order to safeguard the health and safety of the participants of the AGM as much as possible. Shareholders and other persons with meeting rights are invited to submit any questions relating to any of the agenda items prior to the AGM by e-mail in the English language to compsec@steinhoffinternational.com by Tuesday 25 August at 13.00 CET at the latest. These questions will be answered during the AGM and shall be published on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com [1]). Further questions can be asked during the AGM by submitting such questions through the digital voting platform in the English language, unless otherwise determined by the chairperson of the Company in the interest of the order of business of the meeting. *AGENDA* The agenda of the AGM contains the following subjects: 1. Opening 2. Presentation to shareholders 3. Shareholder Q&A 4. Annual Reporting 2019 5. Remuneration 6. Amendment of the Company's articles of association 7. Capital Reduction 8. Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire Shares 9. Appointment of the statutory audit firm for the financial years ending 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2021 10. Any other business 11. Closing *GENERAL INFORMATION* All Shareholders and other persons with meeting rights who wish to participate in the AGM are referred to the attendance instructions contained in the General Information section of the Notice. *Meeting documents* The Notice and the agenda with explanatory notes are available on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com [1]). These documents are also available for inspection at the office of the Company in South Africa (Building B2, Vineyard Office Park, Cnr Adam Tas & Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch, 7600 South Africa), where copies may be obtained free of charge. *Record Date* Under Dutch law and the Company's articles of association, persons entitled to attend, speak and, if applicable, vote at the virtual AGM are Shareholders registered as such on Friday 31 July 2020 (the "*Record Date*"). The date on which beneficiaries of Securities listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange must be recorded as such in the register of PLC Nominees (Pty) Limited to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is the Record Date, with the last day of trade on Frankfurt Stock Exchange being Tuesday 28 July 2020. The date on which holders of Shares listed on the JSE Limited must be recorded as such in the register of shareholders of the Company to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is the Record Date, with the last day of trade on JSE Limited being Tuesday 28 July 2020. 17 July 2020 2020-07-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1095875 End of News DGAP News Service 1095875 2020-07-17 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c765dbda0a36d354489df06d5ad818af&application_id=1095875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

