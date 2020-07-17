Two module manufacturers, Systovi and Voltec Solar, plan to join forces to create a bigger player in the French solar manufacturing space.From pv magazine France Systovi and Voltec Solar said this week that they have started talking to each other about combining their solar panel production expertise to create a bigger player in the French PV module manufacturing industry. The two French companies plan to launch their so-called Belenos project next year, with a business volume target of around €250 million within five years. They said their alliance could create several hundred direct jobs. Voltec ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...