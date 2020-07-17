

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC said it extended No Sail Order for cruise ships until September 30, to curb the outbteak of COVID-19.



This applies to passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. Jurisdiction.



The new order will remain in effect until September 30, unless the Secretary of Health and Human Services or CDC director rescinds or modifies the order.



According to the cumulative CDC data from March 1 through July 10, 2020, 2,973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases were found on cruise ships, in addition to 34 deaths. These cases were part of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships. Nine of those ships have 'ongoing or resolving outbreaks.'



Last month, Cruise Lines International Association or CLIA had voluntarily extended the suspension of cruise operations from U.S. ports until September 15, 2020. Earlier, the No Sail Order issued by the U.S. CDC was set to expire on 24 July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de