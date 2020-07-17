Unite (USAF) II Plc - Annual Financial Report
London, July 17
16 July 2020
Unite (USAF) II Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800FRHC61OX6TZL02
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2019.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216084/UNITE_USAF_II_PLC_2019___Deloitte_Signed.pdf
For further information please contact:
Unite (USAF) II Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
