

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation increased as initially estimated in June as many coronavirus containment measures have been gradually lifted, final data from Eurostat showed Friday.



Inflation rose to 0.3 percent from a near-four year low of 0.1 percent logged in May. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate.



Headline inflation continued to remain well below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Excluding food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation slowed marginally to 0.8 percent, as estimated, from 0.9 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in June, in line with the estimate published on June 30.



Food, alcohol and tobacco prices climbed 3.2 percent and services cost grew 1.2 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices gained 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices declined 9.3 percent.



