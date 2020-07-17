Quetzal Capital Plc - Further re. Despatch of Certs; Name-Change

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY QUETZAL CAPITAL PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR").

Quetzal Capital Plc (the "Company" or "Quetzal Capital" (formerly Welney Plc); AQSE: QTZ)

Further re. Change of Name and Despatch of Replacement Share Certificates

Posting of New Share Certificates following Capital Reorganisation

On 10thJuly 2020, the Company announced a delay beyond its and its registrar's control to the issue by the registrar of the replacement share certificates due to be sent to all shareholders whose shares had been held in certificated form prior to the capital reorganisation which occurred on 29thJune 2020 and became effective on 2ndJuly 2020. I am pleased to inform shareholders that the new share certificates shall all have been despatched within the next five business days. Shareholders are reminded that share certificates dated on or prior to 1stJuly 2020 and bearing the Company's old name of "Welney Plc" are no longer valid and that, with effect from 2ndJuly 2020, no transfers may be certified against the register if the transferor's interest is represented by such certificates. Only certificates issued by Quetzal Capital shall be accepted by the Company's registrar as evidence of the ownership of ordinary shares of GBX 0.1 in the capital of the Company.

Effectiveness of Change of Name on AQSE

On 15thJuly 2020, the Company received from the Registrar of Companies the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name, evincing the name-change which shareholders approved on 29thJune 2020 in general meeting. The Company's ordinary share capital shall therefore be traded with effect from Monday, 20thJuly 2020 on AQSE Growth Market under the name of Quetzal Capital and with the ticker symbol QTZ. From this date, references to the Company's former name and/or the security symbol WENP may accordingly not be able to be found readily on the Aquis Exchange website or elsewhere on the Internet.

Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA,

Director,

17thJuly 2020.

This announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Quetzal Capital Plc accept responsibility for the content.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc

Mark Jackson: +44 1482 794654

Darren Edmonston: +44 (0) 1279 635511

Corporate Adviser and contact details :

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited

Graham Atthill-Beck: +44 7506 43 41 07; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: +44 7776 30 22 28; Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk